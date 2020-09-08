Video: Antoine Griezmann finishes off classy France move as they carve open Croatia

Antoine Griezmann was on the mark for France in their clash with Croatia on Tuesday night, which will be to the delight of Barcelona fans watching on.

The 29-year-old didn’t have the best of debut seasons with the Catalan giants, and so he’ll be hoping to improve in the upcoming campaign.

First though, it’s international duty in the UEFA Nations League, and he got himself on the scoresheet in a 4-2 win for France.

As seen in the video below, it was a wonderful team move from Les Bleus as they carved Croatia open with Anthony Martial key in the build-up, but it was Griezmann on hand to add the finishing touch.

With the La Liga season set to get underway this month, Barcelona fans will be hoping to see more of this from their French star moving forward.