Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores superb free-kick to reach impressive Portugal milestone

International Football
Cristiano Ronaldo produced a moment of magic yet again for Portugal during their clash with Sweden on Tuesday night in their UEFA Nations League clash.

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a glittering career thus far, and while he may well be winding down towards the end of it, he’s still achieving superb milestones.

Furthermore, he’s doing so in style as seen in the video below, as he produced a sensational free-kick to break the deadlock for Portugal in their clash with Sweden in midweek.

That was his 100th international goal as he continues to produce quality for club and country on a consistent basis, and he’ll be hoping to add plenty more before he eventually decides to hang up his boots.

With quality like this though, that won’t be for some time yet…

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.

