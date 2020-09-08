(Video) James Rodriguez vows to end Everton’s baron silverware streak

Everton’s new marquee signing James Rodriguez has vowed to help his new club win trophies after a 15-year long wait for silverware.

Rodriguez, 29, joined Everton from Spanish giants Real Madrid after it was officially announced by the Merseyside club yesterday.

The experienced Columbian joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2014 after enjoying a hugely impressive World Cup campaign with his tournament highlight being a stunning volley against Uruguay.

However, despite such a sudden rise in light of his World Cup campaign, Rodriguez’s career with Real Madrid never really took-off.

After a recent two-year spell on-loan with Bayern Munich from 2017 to 2019, Rodriguez has finally sealed a permanent switch away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking after his switch to Everton, Rodriguez has vowed to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side end their 15-year wait for silverware.

?”I know Everton have not won major trophies for many years now so I want to put that right” James Rodriguez on signing for Everton pic.twitter.com/kl9YRowP5L — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 8, 2020

Pictures courtesy of Everton TV