Menu

(Video) James Rodriguez vows to end Everton’s baron silverware streak

Everton FC
Posted by

Everton’s new marquee signing James Rodriguez has vowed to help his new club win trophies after a 15-year long wait for silverware.

READ MORE: Video: Sickening clash of heads between Ings and Trippier in England training

Rodriguez, 29, joined Everton from Spanish giants Real Madrid after it was officially announced by the Merseyside club yesterday.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The experienced Columbian joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2014 after enjoying a hugely impressive World Cup campaign with his tournament highlight being a stunning volley against Uruguay.

However, despite such a sudden rise in light of his World Cup campaign, Rodriguez’s career with Real Madrid never really took-off.

After a recent two-year spell on-loan with Bayern Munich from 2017 to 2019, Rodriguez has finally sealed a permanent switch away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Sickening clash of heads between Ings and Trippier in England training
Man City and Barcelona stall on talks for Sergi Roberto
Liverpool given boost over potential €30million transfer after two key developments

Speaking after his switch to Everton, Rodriguez has vowed to help Carlo Ancelotti’s side end their 15-year wait for silverware.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Pictures courtesy of Everton TV

More Stories James Rodriguez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.