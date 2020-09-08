Video: Michy Batshuayi produces classy back-heel flick finish in comfortable Belgium win

Belgium saw off Iceland in their UEFA Nations League clash on Tuesday night and Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi was on the mark for his side.

The Blues ace is being linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer as he continues to fall down the pecking order in Frank Lampard’s squad following the arrival of the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

However, he produced a timely reminder of the quality that he can produce as it remains to be seen whether he’ll be looking to replicate that at Chelsea or elsewhere this season, with the goal in the video below.

There was some excellent build-up play from Belgium to create the opportunity, but Batshuayi did brilliantly to find space at the front post and he produced a cheeky, yet superbly-executed, flick to find the back of the net.

Time will tell where he’s playing his club football this season, but the Belgian international can certainly score goals as he bagged two in his side’s 5-1 win.