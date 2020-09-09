Menu

Offer accepted: Striker chooses Manchester United transfer by signing five-year contract

Manchester United have reportedly won the race to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho.

The 16-year-old striker looks set for a transfer to Man Utd after deciding to accept a five-year contract offer from the Premier League giants, according to Marca.

Garnacho looks a promising talent after impressing at youth level for Atletico, and it could be that a move to United is a good one for him in the next phase of his development.

The Red Devils have a proud history of trusting and promoting youth, so Garnacho may well find first-team opportunities in the not too distant future if he continues to impress.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given opportunities to a number of young players in his time as United manager, most notably Mason Greenwood, who has grabbed the chance with both hands.

MUFC supporters will no doubt be hoping they have another exciting talent for the future on their hands with the signing of Garnacho.

Although this move has not yet been officially confirmed, Marca make it sound like it’s all but done.

