Major injury blow for Arsenal as key player faces extended period out

Arsenal have reportedly been dealt a major blow with the news that David Luiz is set to miss the start of the season and could be out for an extended period.

This is according to a report from The Athletic, who state that the Gunners are sweating over Luiz’s fitness as he picked up a injury during the recent Community Shield win over Liverpool.

The problem is with Luiz’s neck, according to The Athletic, and it could mean the Brazilian is out of action for as long as six weeks.

The report adds that this could mean Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is increasingly likely to keep defender Rob Holding at the Emirates Stadium this season rather than sending him out on loan.

That seems a smart move by AFC, who surely need as much depth as possible in that department after so many defensive struggles last term.

Luiz wasn’t always the most convincing performer himself, but most fans would probably rather see him playing regularly, as opposed to the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

Still, Luiz’s injury could also hand more opportunities to summer signing Gabriel Magalhaes and promising youngster William Saliba.