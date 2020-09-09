As we head into the first week of the Premier League season, Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil decided to take some time to do a Twitter Q&A for some fans.

Using the hashtag #AskMesut, the midfielder tried his best to answer every question honestly, despite them being quite wide ranging.

From his favourite team-mate at Real Madrid to who from the Invincible era he would’ve like to have played with, as well as questions about his family and what it’s like to be a new father.

One question was put to him regarding former Gunners manager, Arsene Wenger.

Twitter user @PatrickTimmons1 posted: Describe Arsène Wenger in 3 words.

Ozil’s response will have surely delighted all Arsenal fans, when he replied: Gentleman. Legendary. Invincible. He followed it with a trophy emoji.

It’s easy for supporters to concentrate on how the Gunners were in the last couple of years of Wenger’s tenure.

Giving him the kudos for turning Arsenal into one of the best and most consistent sides of the Premier League era is what they should be doing, and it’s clear from Ozil’s tweet that the players, at least, had nothing but respect for the Frenchman.