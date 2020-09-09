Lyon sporting director Juninho has confirmed that Arsenal are interested in sealing the transfer of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

The young French playmaker looks a huge talent who could be a fine fit in Mikel Arteta’s side, giving the Gunners another creative option as Mesut Ozil finds himself increasingly out of favour.

Aouar has been previously linked as a target for Arsenal by L’Equipe, as translated by Matt Spiro in the tweets below, with Lyon claimed to be asking for around €60million (£54m) to let the 22-year-old go…

There’s now been another update on the situation, with Lyon chief Juninho quoted as saying Arteta is indeed pushing to sign Aouar this summer.

As explained in the tweets below from Get French Football News, translating quotes from RMC, Arsenal have been in discussions over signing Aouar, but Lyon have rejected a proposal that would have included Matteo Guendouzi as part of the deal…

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can eventually strike an agreement with Lyon, but Aouar makes sense as a priority signing and could really take this side to a new level.

Juninho also mentions links with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, but insists there has not been any formal contact yet.