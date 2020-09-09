Arsenal may struggle to offload star as Euro giants take an unrealistic negotiating position

While Arsenal have done some very good business this summer, the midfield does still look a bit light so some further additions are needed.

The problem for Mikel Arteta is that he doesn’t have the budget to simply go out and buy the players he needs, so some first team players will need to be sold to raise those funds.

It’s a tricky balancing act because the players will need to be good enough to attract a high fee, but Arsenal won’t be looking to weaken themselves by letting key players go either.

Letting Hector Bellerin go could make some sense if Arteta has enough trust in Cedric and Maitland-Niles to cover the right back spot, while the Spaniard is often injured so he’s not reliable either.

PSG have been touted as a destination but the latest updates from France suggest a deal is far from being done, especially as the Parisians look to take a very unrealistic negotiating position:

Contrary to English reporting today, PSG are not close to a deal for Hector Bellerin – their position is that they want a loan, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News. PSG are not stupid, they know this won't happen, but this is their negotiating stance. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 9, 2020

It’s impossible to see Arsenal agreeing to a loan deal because they won’t get a fee to put towards new arrivals just now, while it’s hard to imagine Bellerin is on a massive contract that they need to get rid of.

It’s understandable when the reports are stating that PSG need to raise money so they may not be in a position to make big signings, but this looks like it’s going nowhere unless they come up with a decent offer.