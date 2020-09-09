Arsenal offered chance to seal surprise loan signing of PSG star

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the loan signing of Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola this summer.

The Gunners could do well to snap up the France international, who could replace Emiliano Martinez as Mikel Arteta’s backup goalkeeper, according to the Daily Mirror.

Areola has shown plenty of promise throughout his career, even if he doesn’t quite look like the kind of player who’d be likely to replace Bernd Leno as Arsenal’s number one.

He could, however, be a very solid and reliable backup option, with the Mirror noting that Arsenal want to sign a replacement for Martinez before potentially letting him leave.

The Mirror link the Argentine with a possible move to Aston Villa, and that could be a blow after his immense contribution to Arsenal’s FA Cup triumph last season.

The 28-year-old proved a very capable deputy for the injured Leno, and will surely forever go down as something of a cult hero at the Emirates Stadium for the way he stepped up when it mattered most.

If he moves on, a loan move for Areola could be an ideal solution for the season ahead.