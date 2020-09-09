Premier League side pushing to seal transfer of Arsenal star in time for opening game

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is reportedly a transfer target for Aston Villa, who want to sign him in time to play in their opening Premier League fixture against Sheffield United.

This is according to a report in the Daily Mail, which states that Martinez is a top target for Villa, and that they’ve offered around £15million for the Argentine as they look to get a deal done quickly.

It remains to be seen if an agreement can be struck, but it looks like Arsenal are under some pressure to sell Martinez, who has rejected the club’s latest offer of a new contract, according to the Mail.

The 28-year-old was a top performer for Arsenal in some big games last season, as he filled in well for the injured Bernd Leno to help the Gunners end the season with an FA Cup final victory.

Martinez’s performances in the big games against Manchester City in the semi-final and Chelsea in the final were key for Mikel Arteta’s side, and he could be a real loss if he does leave the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal, however, could do with player sales in order to raise transfer funds, and Martinez is probably most likely to return to being a backup once Leno returns from his spell on the sidelines.