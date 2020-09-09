Barcelona have reportedly already met with Arsenal for transfer talks over right-back Hector Bellerin.

According to Sport, the Catalan giants are keen on re-signing the defender, who started out his career in their youth system before moving to Arsenal’s academy as a teenager.

Bellerin has been a key player for Arsenal since breaking into their first-team in the 2014/15 season, and he’s now also a real fan-favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

It would be a blow to see Bellerin move back to Barcelona, but Sport claim some discussions have already taken place over a deal, which could cost between €20-25million.

The Spain international could be ideal for Barca’s style of play, with Sport noting that they’re keen to replace the disappointing Nelson Semedo.

For many years, the legendary Dani Alves was a star performer for Barcelona and played a key role with his attacking instincts from right full-back.

Bellerin is not really in the same league as Alves, but has a similar playing style so could settle in well at the Nou Camp and give new manager Ronald Koeman a much-needed boost.

Barcelona had a hugely disappointing 2019/20 campaign so must make signings this summer, but Arsenal fans will hope that doesn’t lead to Bellerin moving on.

If the 25-year-old does leave, however, the Gunners have Ainsley Maitland-Niles as a very capable option in that position, and Cedric Soares as another reliable backup.