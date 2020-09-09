Barcelona could land a key target for as little as €18m due to contract situation

Ronald Koeman finds himself in a tough situation with an ageing team and limited funds to improve it, so it means they will need to find bargains in the transfer market.

The perfect example would be Eric Garcia at Man City, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Man City could let him go for as little as €18m because his contract is due to expire next summer, while there’s no sign of him signing a new deal either.

It does make sense from City’s point of view because they are doing a lot of work to improve their defence, so it’s better to take a small fee now instead of letting him go for nothing next summer.

There are a lot of similarities between Gerard Pique with Garcia when you consider that he left Barcelona at a young age to move to Manchester, while it looks like he’ll follow in Pique’s footsteps by returning to Spain.

Garcia has looked promising when he’s played but he doesn’t come with a great deal of first team experience, so it’s unfair to expect anything big from him straight away.

He’s been a key target this summer as Koeman looks for a younger player to become the future of the defence, while that looks like a great deal if they can get him for that price.