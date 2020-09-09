Boost for Chelsea as Italian giants more likely to make a move for outcast after latest developments

Even if they can’t manage to attract giant fees for their fringe players, it’s important for Chelsea to get rid of some players after a big summer of spending.

Davide Zappacosta is a player who doesn’t have much of a future at Stamford Bridge, but there wasn’t a lot of interest until recently.

Gianluca Di Marzio indicated that Atalanta had approached Chelsea about taking him back to Italy on loan, but he was only a back up option in case a deal for Roma defender Rick Karsdorp fell through.

The issue with that deal was due to a disagreement over commission payments, but the move to Atalanta now looks even more unlikely after VI reported that Genoa were closing in on a deal for the Roma defender.

This all suggests that Atalanta won’t be signing Karsdorp after all, so Chelsea will be hoping that they come back in for Zappacosta and sign him as they look to bolster their team ahead of next season.

Zappacosta did get a decent run of games when he joined Chelsea in 2017 but he was frozen out after his first season, while a loan spell with Roma last season didn’t go well either.

Chelsea have a lot of options at right back so there’s no need to keep him, so if they can get his wage off the books and any kind of fee or loan fee for him then that will help them as they look to complete a fine summer of recruitment.