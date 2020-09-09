Chelsea can secure a transfer fee for loanee next summer after surprising gesture from ace

You have to think that any player who is out of favour would do everything they can to ensure their future was in their own hands, so there has to be something more to this story with Michy Bathsuayi.

The Belgian striker is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and a report from Mundo Deportivo has confirmed that he doesn’t have a future with the club, so he’s about to head on loan to Crystal Palace.

The baffling thing about that report is that they also confirm that he’s agreed to sign a new contract with Chelsea, as his current deal was set to run out next summer.

They suggest this was done because Chelsea didn’t want to lose him for nothing next summer, so you have to hope that he’s managed to include some kind of release clause and a big pay rise in there.

The best case scenario for the Belgian striker would see him go to Palace and have a great season, leaving him in a situation where he has his pick of clubs as a free agent next summer.

That means he controls his future and he would probably be in line for a giant signing fee too, but the reality is that Chelsea will simply look to sell him on to the highest bidder – regardless of what the player wants to do.

He turns 27 later this year so the time has come for him to finally move to a club and establish himself as the key striker somewhere, so hopefully this doesn’t come back to haunt him next season.