Chelsea ace close to exit, summer signing to take his squad number

Chelsea FC Everton FC
Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is reportedly closing in on a loan transfer to Everton.

And according to Simon Johnson of The Athletic, this would allow new signing Kai Havertz to take the centre-back’s number 29 shirt for the season ahead.

MORE: Chelsea 2020/21 season preview: New challenge for Frank Lampard after stunning transfer investment

This is slightly surprising from Chelsea as Tomori looked a promising young talent when he played last season, though he increasingly fell out of favour with Frank Lampard in the latter part of the campaign.

Some Chelsea fans may well feel that Havertz taking Tomori’s number, as reported by Johnson in the tweet below, points towards the young England international eventually leaving Stamford Bridge permanently…

Havertz wore 29 at previous club Bayer Leverkusen, so it may be that that shirt is of some personal significance to him.

Johnson adds that there could be another big squad number change at Chelsea for the new season, with Christian Pulisic taking the number 10 that has been vacated by Willian, who left on a free transfer to Arsenal…

