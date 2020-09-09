Manchester United target could be set to push for imminent transfer amid contract row

David Alaba’s Bayern Munich future looks in serious doubt amid recent transfer gossip that linked him as a target for Manchester United.

The Austria international has been a star player for Bayern for many years now, and his departure could be a real blow for the club and a big boost for whoever gets him.

Sky Sports recently claimed he was on Man Utd’s radar this summer, which makes sense given that he can provide a solid option at both centre-back and left-back – two areas of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The latest on Alaba is that it seems he’s failed to agree a new contract with Bayern, which could lead him to push for an exit this summer in order for his club to get a fee from his sale, rather than lose him on a Bosman in a year’s time, according to the reliable Christian Falk…

Our Story: there is still no agreement between @FCBayern and @David_Alaba. If Bayern don‘t move, Alaba wants his transfer this summer so that the club gets a fee @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) September 9, 2020

United will surely hope this can lead to Alaba leaving the Allianz Arena, as the 28-year-old could make a solid upgrade on Victor Lindelof alongside Harry Maguire.

Either that, or he could also surely provide an upgrade on Luke Shaw on the left-hand side of defence.