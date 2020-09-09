Done deal: Chelsea’s goalkeeping options are getting thin as London rivals confirm signing of target

When the stories emerged about PSG keeper Alphonse Areola buying a house in London it appeared inevitable that he would be on his way to the Premier League, but many thought Chelsea seemed like the obvious destination.

Frank Lampard’s side need a new keeper and Areola was available, but he was nothing more than a back up for PSG and Real Madrid so it’s hard to say that they’ve missed out big time here.

A recent report from The Sun indicated that Chelsea had been keeping tabs on Areola in the past, but it was actually Rennes keeper Edouard Mendy who was the most likely to move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will need to hope that they managed to get that deal for Mendy over the line, as Areola has just been announced by Fulham:

Even if Chelsea didn’t have Areola high up their list of targets, the report from The Sun also indicated that Rennes were hoping to sign him as the replacement for Mendy if he moved to Chelsea, so this could hurt Chelsea in more than one way.

From Fulham’s point of view it does look like a good signing as Areola is a solid keeper who won’t let them down, while finding a solid stopper can sometimes be an issue for the newly promoted sides.

It’s starting to look like Chelsea have put all of their eggs in the Mendy basket, so Kepa might have to play again next season if they can’t sort something out soon.