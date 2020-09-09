For the last two seasons, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have taken almost all before them in the Premier League.

One point away from the title the season before last was followed by a long-overdue English top-flight win in 2019/20, which could’ve been an ‘invincible’ season had the wheels not come off just after the title had been secured.

A Champions League title in 2018/19, due in no small part to that fabulous comeback against Barcelona, was an acknowledgement that Klopp’s men were very much the team to beat.

Despite Manchester City going from Premier League champions to also rans in the space of a season, former City star turned pundit, Micah Richards, believes Pep Guardiola’s men will put a stop to the Reds’ renaissance in 2020/21.

“City’s football under him (Guardiola) has been majestic and it’s puzzling how a squad packed full of world-class stars lost nine league games and ended up 18 points behind Liverpool,” he said in his column for the Daily Mail.

“Guardiola will be desperate to wrestle the title back. The title race will be tighter this season.”

After what can only be deemed a disaster of a season from City’s point of view, both domestically and in European competition, where Lyon overcame heavy favourites City in the Champions League quarter-final, Guardiola will surely have the bit between his teeth.

Whether his players will have the belief and enough in the tank to overhaul Liverpool, however, will only be known in nine month’s time.