Chelsea travel to Brighton and Hove Albion’s AMEX Stadium on Monday to open their 2020/21 Premier League season.

Unfortunately for Frank Lampard, it looks like the Blues will be doing so without two of their costly summer signings.

According to The Athletic (subscription only) cited by the Daily Mail, £87m worth of talent will be missing from the visitors’ starting line-up.

Ben Chilwell, a £50m capture from Leicester, still hasn’t recovered from the injury sustained whilst playing for the Foxes against Crystal Palace, according to The Athletic cited by the Daily Mail.

Hakim Ziyech, signed for £37m from Ajax, was injured during Chelsea’s game at the AMEX Stadium a couple of weeks ago, in what was a test event to see how safe it was to have supporters back inside grounds albeit whilst socially distanced.

There is a silver lining for Lampard, however, with the news reported by the Daily Mail that Christian Pulisic is ready to make a return after being forced off during the FA Cup final loss against Arsenal.

Alongside the likes of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner et al, Chelsea will still have enough about them as an attacking force to cause Brighton problems.