‘I am very flattered’ – Atletico Madrid star on Man United interest

As Manchester United get ready to begin their 2020/21 Premier League campaign, one player has revealed how the Red Devils’ reported interest left him flattered.

Earlier in the summer, there were rumours that, apparently, United were running the rule over Atletico Madrid midfielder, Saul Niguez.

The Spanish international has since committed his future to the rojiblancos and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has signed Donny van de Beek from Ajax, but that didn’t stop Saul from speaking about how he felt when he learned of United’s initial interest.

“I am very flattered that a club like Manchester United or other teams that ask about me take me into consideration, for me it is very positive,” he said to MARCA and cited by the Daily Star.

“And that strong people in those clubs speak well of you means that I am doing things well at Atletico Madrid.”

Niguez has been a consistent performer in Diego Simeone’s hard-to-beat outfit, and has excelled in both an attacking and defensive sense.

At just 25 years of age, he’s still yet to reach his peak as a player, and given how accomplished in his role he remains, that’s a frightening prospect.

For Man United fans, however, they’ll be left wondering what might have been.