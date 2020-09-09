It’s been a while since Tottenham Hotspur were amongst the silverware, a fact not lost on supporters from the other Premier League teams.

Indeed, the last time they did win something of note – the 2008 League Cup – Dimitar Berbatov was still plying his trade for the north Londoners and also scored in the final.

The Bulgarian has also had his say on the latest news coming out of White Hart Lane, with particular attention on Tottenham’s Amazon Prime documentary.

“I like the show. It’s perfect. It’s a great success in my opinion,” he said to football.london.

“Although I’ve been there and I know what it’s like inside the dressing room, it still brings me curiosity from watching about what is going to happen now.

“I see that Jose is pretty honest with his players. Yes, maybe he’s holding back something in front of the cameras or it’s normally like this but you can see that he’s bringing his own style. That’s for sure.

“He’s trying to bring his style, as a human being he wants to win. It doesn’t matter what, he wants to win.”

Bizarrely, he also compared himself to Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, albeit Berbatov was referencing the way Levy went about his business when the striker made a move from north London to Old Trafford.

“He’s always looking for the best interests of the club. I don’t care who you are or where you come from, or how much money you have, if you don’t give the money I want, you know you’re going to have a hard time,” he added to football.london.

“I would be the same if I was a chairman of a club as well. The club comes first always and that’s why I’m so happy to see how the club has developed with a new ground and a new stadium, which is the best in Europe.

“The only thing I don’t like is that I’m not there. It’s not my time now. We used to train at different facilities but coming from that perspective, the only thing they’re missing is that trophy.”

Jose Mourinho’s side do have another superb front man and marksman in Harry Kane, but, as was shown in the latter part of last season, if the striker gets injured, Spurs are light in terms of depth.

With no signings on the horizon, the Portuguese potentially has a long, hard season ahead of him, and supporter expectation probably needs to be tailored accordingly.