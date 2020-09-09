With the Lionel Messi saga taking centre-stage in Barcelona over the past few weeks, it’s fair to say that Ronald Koeman, his staff and the board have had a fair bit to deal with.

Not least the thought of perhaps being able to shuffle the Blaugrana pack and bring in one or two new faces with any money that may have been made on the Messi deal.

The fact that the Argentinian has now decided to stay at the club has thrown a spanner in the works in one sense, and now gives Koeman the opposite problem.

He has too many attackers for the places available, and it’s perhaps that which has led to speculation surrounding certain players.

For example, the Daily Mail report on Manchester United and Arsenal’s admiration for Antoine Griezmann.

However, the French World Cup winner has sought to finally clarify the rumours surrounding whether he’ll leave the Camp Nou this summer.

“Is my future at Barça? Yes, I don’t know why people invent destinations to see if one day they will be right,” Griezmann said to M6, cited by Diario Sport and in English by Football Espana.

“There I am very good, I know I have the confidence of the club and the coach, so I am fine. It has been a very complicated season for all of us but we aim to restart again.”

Such an unequivocal statement should hopefully end the consistent narrative that the player wants to leave.

Played in his right position this season, he could end up becoming a real asset for Ronald Koeman.