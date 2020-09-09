Manchester City defender John Stones is reportedly ready to stay at the club this summer despite previously being offered to Chelsea.

CaughtOffside were recently told that Chelsea were offered Stones in a potential £20million deal, which could have been a decent piece of business for the Blues to strengthen an area of weakness in their squad on the cheap.

However, it looks like Stones himself is prepared to remain at City and fight for his place in Pep Guardiola’s side in the season ahead, according to the Telegraph.

The England international has long looked a player with plenty of promise, but it’s fair to say he hasn’t really lived up to expectations in his time at the Etihad Stadium.

A move to Chelsea, where he would likely have had the chance to play more regularly, could have been the right move for him at this stage in his career, but it will be interesting to see if he can revive his career at City instead.

Stones still looks a good fit for Guardiola’s style of play, but it also wouldn’t be surprising if MCFC signed a new centre-back this summer, further denting Stones’ chances of featuring on a regular basis.