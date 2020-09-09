Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum will reportedly hold talks with manager Jurgen Klopp today over his transfer situation.

The Netherlands international’s name has dominated headlines recently, and it remains to be seen if he’ll definitely be staying at Anfield for the season ahead.

As reported by Sky Sports, Wijnaldum and Klopp will have a meeting today in an attempt to sort out his future as Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman shows an interest in signing him this summer.

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping they can keep hold of Wijnaldum after his terrific contributions to the club’s success in recent times, with signings rather than sales surely needed this summer.

Klopp’s side were runaway Premier League champions last season, but it’s important to keep on strengthening whilst being on top, and at the moment Liverpool don’t seem to be doing that.

If Wijnaldum’s sale could facilitate some players coming in, LFC fans may well feel it’s a decent piece of business, but there’s no doubt many will be sad to see a real Anfield favourite leaving.