Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk responds to Kevin De Bruyne taking his Player of the Year crown

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has responded to Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne taking the PFA Player of the Year prize off him this season.

Van Dijk has been a huge performer for Liverpool in recent times, and was named the league’s best player last term despite De Bruyne and City winning the Premier League title on that occasion.

Now, however, the roles are reversed, with Van Dijk picking up a Premier League winners’ medal with Liverpool in the 2019/20 campaign, while De Bruyne had to make do with a runners-up spot with City, though he was named the best player in the country by his peers.

Van Dijk took it well and sent a classy message to the Belgium international on Twitter…

Not a bad one to win I guess ? Congratulations well deserved big man! ??? — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) September 9, 2020

Van Dijk congratulated De Bruyne and said his prize was well deserved, which few could argue with really.

Even if De Bruyne couldn’t help City pick up another title, he was once again a joy to watch with the quality of his goals and assists in the season just gone.

The 29-year-old will surely continue to be influential for City and his form will be key if Pep Guardiola’s side are to wrestle the title back off Liverpool in the campaign to come.