Manchester United reportedly made a recent approach to hold talks over a potential transfer deal for Mallorca wonderkid Luka Romero, according to Stretty News.

The 15-year-old has established himself as one of the biggest prospects in Europe’s major leagues in recent times, and looks to be on the cusp of first-team football with Mallorca already.

Stretty News claim Man Utd held some discussions over possibly bringing Romero to Old Trafford, but it seems the Argentine’s current preference is to remain where he is.

The report adds that United are not the only big club interested in Romero, with the teenager attracting suitors from all across Europe.

Romero certainly seems like he has a big future in the game, and he could have been an exciting signing for United, who will surely continue to keep an eye on his development in the near future.

It’s been a quiet summer for MUFC so far, with Donny van de Beek looking a smart signing, but more are surely needed before October’s deadline.