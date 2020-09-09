Menu

Man United and Tottenham on alert as Real Madrid ready to sell Bale for £22m

After a period of what would appear to be intense unhappiness, it finally seems as though Gareth Bale might be on his way out of Real Madrid.

The Welshman had been subjected to ridicule by Los Blancos coach, Zinedine Zidane, but he has responded in kind when the need has arrived.

We even had the unedifying sight recently of when Bale was being used as a substitute, and he appeared to fall asleep under his COVID-19 mask.

It’s a ‘tit for tat’ scenario where the only loser is Real Madrid.

Had Zidane decided to play him recently, he would know that a Los Blancos side with the Welsh flyer in it was much better prepared in an attacking sense than one without him.

That would appear to be water under the bridge now, however, as Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun, suggest that Florentino Perez will bite the bullet and allow Bale to walk away for a relative bargain fee of £22m.

At that price, both Man United and Tottenham need to remain interested, with a view to bringing him back to the Premier League before the end of the current transfer window.

  1. Colin Clarke says:
    September 9, 2020 at 10:52 pm

    But on what kind of wages? With his injury record and the wages he is on at Madrid I would seriously doubt he would be considered by Solkjaer, maybe Jose but not Ole. I think he would be better going to PSG who might be better paymasters then United or Spurs

  2. Tony Rogers says:
    September 9, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Not happening wages far to much R.M the original charity club reaping what they have sown

  3. The Druid says:
    September 9, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    If Woodward wants Bale- good luck. He is not a fit at Tottenham.
    Perezis likely to let him go “Free” if somebody pays his salary.
    Not Spurs, please.
    Ericksen is a different story – Probably worth reacquiring for about 15M.

