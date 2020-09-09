After a period of what would appear to be intense unhappiness, it finally seems as though Gareth Bale might be on his way out of Real Madrid.

The Welshman had been subjected to ridicule by Los Blancos coach, Zinedine Zidane, but he has responded in kind when the need has arrived.

We even had the unedifying sight recently of when Bale was being used as a substitute, and he appeared to fall asleep under his COVID-19 mask.

It’s a ‘tit for tat’ scenario where the only loser is Real Madrid.

Had Zidane decided to play him recently, he would know that a Los Blancos side with the Welsh flyer in it was much better prepared in an attacking sense than one without him.

That would appear to be water under the bridge now, however, as Mundo Deportivo, cited by The Sun, suggest that Florentino Perez will bite the bullet and allow Bale to walk away for a relative bargain fee of £22m.

At that price, both Man United and Tottenham need to remain interested, with a view to bringing him back to the Premier League before the end of the current transfer window.