Man United missed out on £54m striker this summer as he refused the transfer out of respect to a current player

You never really know why stories come out after a player has completed a transfer or what anyone has to gain from telling them, but this is very interesting from a Man United point of view.

They’ve been linked with several forwards this summer and The Daily Mail confirmed they had tried to sign Victor Osimhen from Lille, but he opted to join Napoli instead in a deal worth £54m.

The report goes on to claim that he refused to make the move out of respect to Odion Ighalo, as he didn’t want to compete with him for a starting spot and he did it out of respect.

While that is a noble thing to do, alarm bells should be ringing at Old Trafford if the presence of Ighalo is preventing them from signing one of the most talented young strikers in Europe.

Ighalo’s contract only runs until January and he’s nothing more than an impact sub, so this is very worrying if it’s true.

It’s clear that the fans like him because of his dedication and love for the club, while you also have to think this is just a case of Osimhen saying nice things about someone he looks up to rather than the actual situation that played out.

Either way it is an odd one, and United’s search to bolster their attack for next season is still going on.