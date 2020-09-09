Manchester United send classy message to Cristiano Ronaldo following latest milestone

Manchester United have shown their class with a tweet to pay tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo’s record-breaking 100th goal for the Portuguese national team.

The 35-year-old enjoyed some of the finest form of his career at Man Utd between 2003 and 2009 before cementing his legendary status at Real Madrid, where he scored at a phenomenal rate and won four Champions League titles.

Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the greatest footballers in history, and it is perhaps unsurprising that United may feel a sense of pride that his career really took off during his time at Old Trafford.

See below for United’s message to Ronaldo after he made history last night…

The tweet has had a great deal of engagement, showing just how highly MUFC supporters still think of Ronaldo even after all these years.

Now at Juventus, Ronaldo is showing no signs of slowing down in his mid-30s and will surely continue to make more history in the years to come.