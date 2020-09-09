Man United will need to pay a seven figure fee the next time ace starts or plays more than 20 minutes

When it comes to transfers we tend to only see the headline figure, so there are all kinds of add ons and bonuses behind the scenes that may or may not be triggered.

There are examples over the years where certain players have been frozen out because one more appearance would trigger another payment to their former club, but it’s hard to see a similar situation happening here with Dan James:

Exclusive – Daniel James' next appearance (start or 20+mins from the bench) for Manchester United will trigger another £1m payment to Swansea. #MUFC #Swans Story, by @lauriewhitwell & myself, available to all on @TheAthletic app: https://t.co/Hs05zsG9NZ — Stuart James (@stujames75) September 9, 2020

It’s probably a surprise to see him hit so many appearances already because nobody really knew what to expect from him when he stepped up from the Championship, but he did have a bright start.

His form and confidence tailed off so he’s more likely to be used as an impact sub this season, while his future may depend on United managing to secure one of their targets to play on the right hand side of the attack.

The £1m fee may not sound like a lot when you put it into the realm of football finances, but it will be a big deal to Swansea just now so they’ll be hoping he plays a significant part in United’s next game.