Manchester United ready to sell star to Chelsea in shock transfer

Manchester United are reportedly ready to listen to offers for backup goalkeeper Sergio Romero, who is a target for Chelsea this summer.

The Blues need a new signing in goal and have been linked with a number of possible candidates, though it remains to be seen who they will ultimately go for.

Perhaps the name most strongly linked with Chelsea at the moment is Rennes shot-stopper Edouard Mendy, but there’s now also talk of a potential deal for Romero.

The Argentine has impressed as a reliable backup in his time at Old Trafford, rarely putting a foot wrong when required to fill in for David de Gea.

However, with impressive youngster Dean Henderson returning to Man Utd after a loan spell at Sheffield United, it looks like there’s no longer any room for Romero in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

Chelsea could now pounce for Romero, with United prepared to listen to offers for the 33-year-old.

Frank Lampard urgently needs an upgrade on Kepa Arrizabalaga and Willy Caballero, and if a move for Mendy doesn’t work out, many fans would surely be happy with Romero as an alternative.

