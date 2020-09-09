Read on for our round up of today’s big Man United transfer news as there’s a deal that’s basically done, plus other major developments with some big names.

First up, reports in Spain claim that United have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho, though this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Still, a piece by Marca has stated that the teenage forward has agreed a five-year contract to join the Red Devils this summer after making a decision on his future.

This looks a fine piece of business by United as they win the race for one of the most exciting prospects in Spain at the moment.

Elsewhere, another Atletico Madrid player is being linked with Man Utd – and is flattered to be attracting the interest of one of Europe’s biggest clubs!

Speaking to Marca, Saul Niguez says he’s pleased to see himself being targeted by United and fans will surely be encouraged by his words.

This follows a report earlier in the summer that he was being lined up by MUFC in a potential £70million deal, though it remains to be seen if he’s still a priority after the signings of Bruno Fernandes in January and Donny van de Beek this summer.

Finally, United may also have been given a boost in their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba.

The 28-year-old has seen talks over a new contract with Bayern stall and is now keen to leave this summer to avoid his club losing him on a free.

United have been linked with Alaba in this transfer window and it looks like this potential upgrade on Victor Lindelof or Luke Shaw could now be available.