Personal terms agreed: Barcelona make progress in talks over transfer of former Premier League flop

Barcelona have reportedly agreed personal terms with Memphis Depay as they edge closer to completing a transfer swoop for the Lyon forward.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Netherlands international looks to have agreed on the move to Barcelona, though the two clubs remain in talks over finalising the deal…

Depay is well known among fans in the Premier League for flopping in his time at Manchester United earlier in his career.

The 26-year-old simply never got going at Man Utd, scoring only seven goals in 53 appearances before being moved on.

Barcelona could do well to sign Depay now, with the club being coached by former Dutch national team boss Ronald Koeman after recently sacking Quique Setien.

depay lyon

Memphis Depay looks to have agreed a transfer to Barcelona

Depay has scored 57 goals in 139 appearances for Lyon, showing he’s back to his best after initially impressing as a youngster at PSV.

If he can continue to maintain this level of performance, his arrival could be a big boost for Barca as they look to rebuild after last season’s disappointments.

