Team-mate all but confirms £25m star is set to complete Chelsea transfer

Chelsea FC
Rennes captain Damien Da Silva has more or less confirmed that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is set to leave the club amid transfer rumours linking him with Chelsea.

Mendy looks a fine potential signing for the Blues, with the Metro suggesting he’s set for a £25million move to Stamford Bridge, whilst also translating Da Silva’s quotes to Telefoot about the player’s seemingly imminent departure.

See below as Da Silva wishes Mendy good luck, saying he deserves his move, though he did not specifically name Chelsea as the ‘keeper’s next destination…

“We are a little selfish, we don’t want to lose Edouard Mendy but it’s part of football and the transfer market,” Da Silva said.

“He’s a great goalkeeper who deserves what happens to him.”

Chelsea fans will be pleased they seem to be closing in on yet another signing, with a new signing in goal making sense as a priority.

Kepa Arrizabalaga was not at his best last season, losing his place to Willy Caballero towards the end of the campaign as Frank Lampard clearly signalled his displeasure with how he was performing.

Mendy’s fine form in Ligue 1 suggests he could be a quality replacement between the sticks.

