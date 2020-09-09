Ahead of the first week of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil decided to do a light-hearted Twitter Q&A to keep supporters entertained.

Until recently it wasn’t clear whether the German would still be at the Emirates Stadium next year, given that Mikel Arteta hadn’t played him since March.

However, it now appears likely that the midfielder will see out the final year of his lucrative contract.

During the #AskMesut Q&A, Ozil was asked a variety of questions ranging from who the toughest defender that he played against was (Carles Puyol), to why he started his foundation.

One of his responses ended up going viral, and it’s really no wonder.

Twitter user @jimmy_chillides asked: If you had a choice would you rather play for Tottenham or retire?

In a dig at Spurs’ lack of recent silverware, the midfielder said: If I don’t want to win a cup, I should go there, together with a trophy emoji and a winking face emoji.

If I don’t want to win a cup, I should go there ?? #YaGunnersYa??#AskMesut https://t.co/j6O0l7nV0P — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) September 9, 2020

Although the comment was completely in jest, it should be just enough to rile Jose Mourinho and his squad and to ensure they give a little bit extra in their first few fixtures of the campaign.