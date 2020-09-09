Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has responded to the recent Manchester United transfer rumours that surfaced earlier in the summer.

The Spain international has been a top performer in La Liga and the Champions League in recent times, and looks like he could be a fine fit at Old Trafford in the near future.

Man Utd have recently strengthened with deals for Donny van de Beek and Bruno Fernandes in the middle of the park, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may well feel there’s also room for Saul as a long-term replacement for Nemanja Matic, or as an upgrade on the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira.

The Daily Star linked Saul with United earlier this summer, and when asked about the rumours by Marca, Saul admitted he was flattered to be linked with such a big club.

“Well, to be honest, I take it very well,” he said of links with United.

“It’s really flattering for me that a club like Manchester United and other teams that ask about me are thinking about me.

“For me, it’s very positive. The fact that people strongly linked to those clubs speak highly of you means that I’m doing well at Atletico Madrid.”

This could excite Red Devils fans, even if the Daily Star suggest he’d cost around £70million, which seems a tad unrealistic in this current market.

United and many other clubs will no doubt be feeling the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and that’s reflected in their quiet summer so far, with only Van de Beek coming in.