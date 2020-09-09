Talks held: Euro giants are willing to send a World Cup winner to Arsenal in Guendouzi swap

It’s pretty obvious that Matteo Guendouzi doesn’t have a place at Arsenal going forward, but the way the club handled things has made it almost impossible to secure a decent transfer fee for him.

That means a swap transfer might be their best chance of getting a good return, so these reports emerging from France will interest the fans:

PSG have opened talks to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi & would be keen to include Julian Draxler in exchange, according to L’Équipe. More follows. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 9, 2020

Draxler has suffered in France because he’s not a high profile name who can demand a starting spot, but he’s a classy player who is also a World Cup winner with Germany.

It would be interesting to see where he fits in because he tends to be played on the wing, but Arsenal do have a lot of options in the wide areas.

He’s played as a number 10 in the past and it’s in the central areas where Arsenal need to improve, so it’s possible that he could form a partnership with Dani Ceballos in the centre of the park.

Mikel Arteta would need to find a proper anchor man to shield the back four and allow them to roam forward and cause problems higher up the pitch, but a combination of Ceballos and Draxler would have the technical quality to control most games.

It would also give Guendouzi the chance to revive his career back in France and he’s demonstrated he’s a good player, it’s just his attitude that caused issues at The Emirates.

It’s not clear if PSG would also give up some money to make this happen, but Draxler for Guendouzi would be a fair swap.