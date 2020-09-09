Menu

Video: Man United starlet Hannibal Mejbri shows great composure and skill to score vs Salford

Manchester United FC
It’s never clear if the senior sides take the EFL Cup that seriously unless they start to go deep in the competition, but Salford are getting a right doing over from Man United’s U21 side tonight.

Hannibal Mejbri has been talked up as a star of the future while he also has the potential to form an outstanding hairstyle partnership with Tahith Chong if they take to the field together.

He looks a class above the rest tonight, while the composure and skill on display for this goal is a joy to watch:

