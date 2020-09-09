Mikel Arteta continues to put the finishing touches to Arsenal’s game plan for the Premier League season opener against Fulham.

On Wednesday, the Spaniard could be seen in the middle of his squad during a training session giving out orders, and there was one particularly surprising participant.

In the video below from Football Daily, Matteo Guendouzi can clearly be seen on the left hand side of the footage.

Considering how he’s been ostracised by Arteta since his spat with Brighton player, Neal Maupay, could it mean a reprieve for the young Frenchman?