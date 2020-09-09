With the new Premier League season just a few days away, West Ham United still haven’t signed any new players.

There may be another three weeks left of the window, but parachuting someone in at that late stage could upset the dressing room equilibrium.

Just as Grady Diangana’s sale has in fact.

Hammers captain, Mark Noble, took to Twitter at the time his sale was announced to vent his frustrations:

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

However, his former team-mate, Carlton Cole, suggested that the board were right to sell the player because they had cover in his position and that he was the only player the club ‘had an offer for.’

According to Cole the club need money too, which doesn’t say an awful lot about the business sense of David Gold, David Sullivan and Karren Brady.