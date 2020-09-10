Former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey is not currently looking set for a transfer away from Juventus this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Wales international joined Juve on a free from Arsenal last summer and didn’t get off to the best start in Turin due to some fitness issues and with the team in general struggling at times under the management of Maurizio Sarri.

Despite this, Ramsey still contributed towards Juventus winning Serie A in 2019/20, though Sarri’s failure to help the club progress in the Champions League led to the Italian tactician being sacked and replaced by Andrea Pirlo.

Despite talk of Pirlo looking to offload Ramsey, CaughtOffside have been told there is no truth to the recent transfer rumours about a possible move back to the Premier League that have been circulating in the UK press.

Juventus are understood to be happy with Ramsey and an exit does not currently look to be on the horizon for the 29-year-old midfielder.

Ramsey was a star performer for Arsenal for many years before leaving at the end of his contract, and one imagines he can still make a positive impact in Italy.

As we recently reported, however, Juventus are the favourites to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Serbian plays a similar role to Ramsey, so it will be interesting to see how that affects the situation if a move does go through.