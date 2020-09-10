Another blow to Arsenal’s hopes of adding to their midfield as one word answer shuts down swap rumours

It’s clear that Arsenal don’t have the funds to simply go out and buy the players they want to in the transfer market this summer.

That means they either need to sell players to finance other moves or they need to find teams who would be open to a swap transfer.

The story with Julian Draxler has developed fairly quickly, which The Guardian reporting that PSG and Arsenal were having talks about swapping the German World Cup winner for Matteo Guendouzi.

That looked like it would’ve been a fair swap and both teams would get rid of an outcast for someone who could improve them, and it looked even more likely when Draxler missed PSG’s game tonight despite a lot of first team players being missing.

Unfortunately it looks like the hopes of a deal were fairly short lived, as Thomas Tuchel shut down the rumours in his post match press conference:

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel on Mattéo Guendouzi: "No." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 10, 2020

You can usually tell when someone is lying because they’ll say far more than they need to and almost protest too much, but such a short answer does make it much more likely that he’s telling the truth.

Guendouzi does look like a prime candidate to leave Arsenal as they look to raise funds for more transfers, but there’s no sign of any team actually being interested in him just now.