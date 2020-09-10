Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost as Ansu Fati could seek a transfer away from Barcelona if Memphis Depay joins.

The Spanish wonderkid has been linked with the Red Devils in recent times, with Sport claiming he’s been eyed up by the club as a possible alternative to Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Fati has shown himself to be one of the biggest prospects in Europe at the moment, and the 17-year-old is surely the future of Barca if they give him more first-team opportunities in the near future.

However, there could be a catch as Don Balon claim he’d be prepared to consider leaving if Depay joined from Lyon and blocked his place in Ronald Koeman’s starting XI.

It had recently been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Depay had agreed terms on a move to Barcelona, though a deal has not been struck between the two clubs yet…

Memphis Depay have agreed personal terms with Barcelona after contacts started days ago. But final agreement is still to be reached between Barça and OL – talks ongoing.

Barça are negotiating also with Wijnaldum agents – no opening bid to Liverpool yet. ?? #FCB #LFC #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 9, 2020

It could be that Depay will soon be heading to the Nou Camp, and that could give Man Utd a real boost in the transfer market.

As noted by Sport, Fati would be an alternative to Sancho for United, and some might argue it would be an even better investment for the long run.

Sancho, despite still only being 20 years of age, is already more of an established big name, so could quite likely be a lot more expensive than Fati.