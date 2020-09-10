Antonio Conte decides Chelsea star is too expensive and wants ace from London rivals instead

It does feel like Antonio Conte and Inter Milan have been linked with every single Chelsea player in the past couple of years, so it’s been N’Golo Kante’s turn over the past couple of weeks.

It’s a curious situation with Kante because it’s hard to think of many teams who wouldn’t want him – his infectious running, determination and defensive ability is incredible to see and he allows those round about him to play.

On top of that Chelsea have a real issue where their midfield is far too easy to play through, but it does look like Frank Lampard favours a combination of Kovacic and Jorginho in the base of the midfield, but they are too passive and similar to be effective.

That does suggest that Kante could be available, but a report from FCinternews has quoted Sky sports in saying that he’s too expensive for the Italian side, so they are looking to Fulham to improve their squad instead.

Jean Michel Seri was highly touted when he came to the London club but things didn’t work out, so he was sent out on loan to Galatasaray.

He’s now back at Fulham but they are happy to let him go, while the fact that they are also willing to listen to loan offers is thought to enticing for Inter too.

This all suggests that Kante won’t be going anywhere this summer, so hopefully he does find his way back into the Chelsea team next season.