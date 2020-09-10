Menu

Loan agreed: Transfer boost for Arsenal as Champions League giants strike deal

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly look to have moved on from trying to sign Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin.

The Spain international was apparently targeted by PSG, according to Fabrizio Romano, only for Arsenal to reject their bid.

Now, Romano has tweeted that the Ligue 1 giants seem to have turned to a loan deal for Roma right-back Alessandro Florenzi instead, with a view to the deal eventually becoming permanent…

Arsenal fans will hope this can be the end of the Bellerin transfer saga, with the 25-year-old a key part of Mikel Arteta’s side and a real crowd favourite at the Emirates Stadium.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since he was a youngster and remains one of the finest attacking full-backs in Europe on his day, even if he hasn’t always had the best of luck with injuries.

PSG lost Thomas Meunier this summer so could do with a new signing in that area of the pitch, with Florenzi looking a decent option for the Champions League runners-up.

  1. Prescottae says:
    September 10, 2020 at 2:47 pm

    Sell the staunch players all. Let arsenal be yours alone. We fans are useless, arsenal is a business club! Why do you hurt the fund? Bellerin is our next captain, leave him alone. Give him a bumpy contract! We must contend for the premier league title. Very sad note!! Really annoyed, better restore my happiness back, retain Bellerin please.

