Arsenal could reportedly be set to announce a new contract for star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the coming days.

The Gabon international’s future has dominated headlines for months and fans will be scratching their heads over an apparent lack of movement on the saga in recent weeks.

However, it seems Aubameyang’s new deal has been agreed and may finally be made official this week, perhaps even before Arsenal’s opening Premier League match against Fulham, according to ESPN.

Gunners fans will certainly be hoping they don’t have to wait too much longer to hear this hugely positive news, with Aubameyang proving himself to be a crucial part of Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 31-year-old was superb for Arsenal last season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions, including a brace against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final and another double in the final victory over Chelsea.

One can only imagine how difficult the campaign would have been for AFC without their top scorer, and keeping him at the Emirates Stadium could be the best piece of business they do all summer.