Arsenal target misses game despite his team being depleted by Covid-19 situation

It’s always an ominous sign when a player is heavily linked with an exit and suddenly picks up an injury that isn’t deemed serious, but it does keep them out of an upcoming game.

PSG’s squad to face Lens tonight was already decimated with several first team stars being forced to quarantine after some positive Covid-19 tests, so it looked like an ideal chance for Julian Draxler to step in and lead the team of youngsters.

Unfortunately he was forced to miss the game after suddenly picking up an injury in training, where a report from Le Parisien via PSGtalk confirmed that it wasn’t serious and shouldn’t keep him out for too long.

In isolation it might not mean much, but it does become much more interesting when you learn that The Guardian have heavily linked Draxler with a move to Arsenal, while it’s claimed that PSG would be open to swapping him for Matteo Guendouzi.

It could be completely unrelated but there’s no doubt that the circumstances are suspicious and there was nothing on PSG’s official site before the game that suggested Draxler was going to miss out, so it’s absolutely worth keeping an eye on this.