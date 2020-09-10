Arsenal fans may be eagerly awaiting news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract, but there’s also a fresh batch of transfer gossip emerging.

The Gunners have had a good summer so far and it looks like there could be more moves on the horizon…

First up, Lyon have confirmed Arsenal have been in talks over signing French midfielder Houssem Aouar in an ambitious deal.

Lyon sporting director Juninho has admitted Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the £54million-rated Aouar, but that a swap deal involving Matteo Guendouzi has been ruled out for the time being.

Click here to see Juninho’s quotes in full and judge for yourself if you think this might be a realistic signing for Arsenal.

Elsewhere, there could be a blow for Arsenal as Hector Bellerin is targeted by his old club Barcelona, following recent links with Paris Saint-Germain.

It seems the 25-year-old is in demand this summer, and Barca have already started discussions over bringing him back to the Nou Camp.

Arsenal have Ainsley Maitland-Niles in reserve if Bellerin does leave, but most fans will surely hope this cult hero remains at the Emirates Stadium.

Finally, CaughtOffside have been told that Aaron Ramsey is not looking set for a move away from Juventus this summer.

The Wales international left Arsenal for Juve last summer and one imagines he could have been eyed up for a return, having also been recently linked with Manchester United and Tottenham.

Close sources, however, have informed CaughtOffside that Juventus are happy with Ramsey and there’s nothing to the recent media reports linking him with an exit.