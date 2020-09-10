The key role Arteta played in keeping Aubameyang at Arsenal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly had an instrumental role in keeping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the club this summer.

According to The Athletic, Aubameyang is set to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, with Arteta proving key in persuading him to commit his future to the club.

The report explains that Arteta has a good relationship with both Aubameyang and his father, and that looks to have delivered the goods for Arsenal.

Once this is made official, it’s huge news for Gunners fans in what has been a very positive summer overall.

Arsenal have done well to strengthen with the signings of Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, and keeping Aubameyang could be the most important deal of the lot.

The Gabon international was Arsenal’s top scorer last season, netting 29 times in all competitions, including braces in both the semi-finals and final of the FA Cup.

Aubameyang also opened the scoring for Arteta’s side as they won the Community Shield to get this season off to a winning start.

If the north Londoners are to progress and get back into the Champions League places by the end of 2020/21, keeping Aubameyang seems absolutely crucial.